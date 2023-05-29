Washington Co. artist to sell proceeds of painting to Joe Burrow Foundation

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “I love portraiture,” Emily Stewart-Turner said. “Mostly because I think that to really get the essence of somebody’s face, that’s who they are.”

Stewart-Turner is a local artist who enjoys painting people she admires.

Some include David Bowie, Amy Winehouse — and most recently — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow. Emily is auctioning the Burrow painting and will send the money to the Heisman-winning quarterback’s foundation.

“Being an artist, you don’t always have the most money,” Stewart-Turner said. “So, the best thing that I can do was to create something and kind of bridge that gap between people that can buy art and donating to the foundation.”

Burrow’s Foundation focuses on combatting food insecurity in Southeast Ohio. That’s something Emily said she sees a lot of as someone from the area.

“So, I see every day, the poverty and the generational poverty. And the food insecurity. I see the mental health crises that goes along with that as well,” Stewart-Turner said. “Something that is very important to me because of my history here in this area and just the fact that we don’t really have a whole lot of people to look up to and a lot of resources in this area too.”

Emily said even though she is a Kansas City Chiefs fan, Burrow has a special place in her heart for what he is doing.

“He’s got a lot about him that shows that he’s willing to do what it takes to be the best,” Stewart-Turner said. “And I wanted to kind of show that in poses that I picked.”

