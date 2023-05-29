Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – It was a scary scene in Florida over the weekend.

A car plowed into the water on Saturday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was speeding down the beach in Smyrna Dunes Park.

The car got close to several families and their dogs, almost hitting a child.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladnalene Bell, a mother of six, was surrounded by family and friends for her 105th birthday...
Walker woman celebrates her 105th birthday
The event is considered the largest motorcycle event in Southeastern Ohio.
Meigs Memorial Run returns for 38th year
Lovie Lois (Kidder) Cheuvront
Obituary: Cheuvront, Lovie Lois
New Point Park trail in the works
West Virginia will create an addition to the Point Park trail
Fourth annual Chad Wright Memorial Golf Scramble
Fourth annual golf scramble is held in honor of a fallen veteran

Latest News

Memorial Day Program held in Ravenswood Cemetery
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Local church dedicates space for memory garden
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot inside casino in Washington state, sheriff's dept. says