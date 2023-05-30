Five K9 officers join law enforcement officers around the Mid-Ohio Valley

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office welcomed K9 Timmy and K9 Ivar to the force.
WCSO deputy Justin Peters is the handler for K9 Timmy.
WCSO deputy Justin Peters is the handler for K9 Timmy.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Five K9 officers graduated from training and will join several departments across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The K9′s are certified in narcotics and patrol following their six weeks of training at Pine Grove Kennels in Reedsville, Ohio.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office received two of the five dogs from the graduating class.

WCSO deputy Justin Peters is the handler for K9 Timmy.

He explained the progress made so far in his first time as a handler.

“I brought him home the second day of training. Just kind of build that bond and trust of each other. I want to trust him, and he obviously wants to trust me. It’s been a blast so far. We’ve been on the road for about a week now, going on two weeks, we’ve had a lot of fun since then.”

K9 Ivar also joined the Washington County Sheriffs and is paired with deputy Jake Davis.

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Logan Police Department each received a K9 from the recent graduating class.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds the public of the dangers of UTV’s
Body found in creek in Gallipolis, Ohio
Body found in southeast Ohio; name released
There will be food, wine, and beer vendors as well as live music at the event.
Taste of Parkersburg is coming back this weekend
Memorial Day car show in Belpre postponed
Memorial Day car show in Belpre postponed
This year, the pool has extended hours on Monday and Wednesday,
Parkersburg’s City Park Pool opened over the weekend

Latest News

The meeting is open to the public.
A town hall to address veteran concerns in Parkersburg
Wood County Library’s summer programs will have crafts and games for kids
Wood County Library’s summer programs will have crafts and games for kids
A new potential buyer is expressing interest in the Pleasants Power Station
A new potential buyer is expressing interest in the Pleasants Power Station
James Michael Creamer, 53, of Athens, Ohio, and Sandra B. Petrey, 58, of Athens, Ohio
Two arrested in Athens County drug bust