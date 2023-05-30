Five K9 officers join law enforcement officers around the Mid-Ohio Valley

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Five K9 officers graduated from training and will join several departments across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The K9′s are certified in narcotics and patrol following their six weeks of training at Pine Grove Kennels in Reedsville, Ohio.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office received two of the five dogs from the graduating class.

WCSO deputy Justin Peters is the handler for K9 Timmy.

He explained the progress made so far in his first time as a handler.

“I brought him home the second day of training. Just kind of build that bond and trust of each other. I want to trust him, and he obviously wants to trust me. It’s been a blast so far. We’ve been on the road for about a week now, going on two weeks, we’ve had a lot of fun since then.”

K9 Ivar also joined the Washington County Sheriffs and is paired with deputy Jake Davis.

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Logan Police Department each received a K9 from the recent graduating class.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.