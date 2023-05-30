Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons

Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.(Frontier Airlines)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Travelers could save money this upcoming fall and winter with Frontier Airlines’ Fall & Winter All-You-Can-Fly Pass.

Following on the heels of the company’s popular Go Wild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass, the Go Wild! Fall & Winter Pass will allow passengers an unlimited number of flights between Sept. 2, 2023 and Feb. 29, 2024.

Frontier Airlines said the $999.99 winter pass is available for a limited time at a reduced price of $299.99 per year.

The company said the pass will only apply to flights and will not include any add-on products like bags or seats.

It also said the flight pass will be subject to blackout dates, which can be found on its website.

The Go Wild! Summer Pass is also available from Frontier Airlines at a reduced price of $499 per year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds the public of the dangers of UTV’s
Body found in creek in Gallipolis, Ohio
Body found in southeast Ohio; name released
There will be food, wine, and beer vendors as well as live music at the event.
Taste of Parkersburg is coming back this weekend
Memorial Day car show in Belpre postponed
Memorial Day car show in Belpre postponed
This year, the pool has extended hours on Monday and Wednesday,
Parkersburg’s City Park Pool opened over the weekend

Latest News

FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil to honor the law...
GOP chairman moves to hold FBI director Wray in contempt over Biden doc
Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
Florida police search for 3 gunmen who wounded 9 at crowded beach on Memorial Day
The meeting is open to the public.
A town hall to address veteran concerns in Parkersburg