Memorial Day car show in Belpre postponed

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A car show scheduled to take place in Belpre on May 29 has been rescheduled.

The Fifth Annual Memorial Day Salute to Veterans Car Show put on by the Blennerhassett Corvette Association was scheduled to take place in Civitan Park at 10 this morning. Rick Dennis, a Marietta man who’d planned on attending, told WTAP that he found out when he arrived that the event has been moved to Saturday, June third.

The event will have a 15 dollar entry fee and door prizes. The proceeds will go toward local charities and veterans organizations.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.