Memorial Day car show in Belpre postponed

A car show scheduled to take place in Belpre on May 29 has been rescheduled.
Memorial Day car show in Belpre postponed
Memorial Day car show in Belpre postponed(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A car show scheduled to take place in Belpre on May 29 has been rescheduled.

The Fifth Annual Memorial Day Salute to Veterans Car Show put on by the Blennerhassett Corvette Association was scheduled to take place in Civitan Park at 10 this morning. Rick Dennis, a Marietta man who’d planned on attending, told WTAP that he found out when he arrived that the event has been moved to Saturday, June third.

The event will have a 15 dollar entry fee and door prizes. The proceeds will go toward local charities and veterans organizations.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladnalene Bell, a mother of six, was surrounded by family and friends for her 105th birthday...
Walker woman celebrates her 105th birthday
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds the public of the dangers of UTV’s
The event is considered the largest motorcycle event in Southeastern Ohio.
Meigs Memorial Run returns for 38th year
Lovie Lois (Kidder) Cheuvront
Obituary: Cheuvront, Lovie Lois
New Point Park trail in the works
West Virginia will create an addition to the Point Park trail

Latest News

Supreme Court rules to strip back clean water regulations
Supreme Court rules to strip back clean water regulations
Belpre Area Veterans holds annual Memorial Day service
Memorial Day Parade
American Legion Post 64 holds Memorial Day parade to honor fallen veterans
Belpre Area Veterans holds annual Memorial Day service
Belpre Area Veterans holds annual Memorial Day service