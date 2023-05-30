Obituary: Allen, George R.

Rannie Allen passed away on Friday, May 26th , 2023 at the age of 88 years old.A lifelong resident of Ritchie County, WV; born at home in Harrisville, WV on July 9, 1934, to the late Nell Woodrow Powers Allen and George Malcom Allen. He spent his early childhood in Tollgate until the family moved to Pennsboro, WV.

Those who knew and loved Rannie say the only thing bigger than his personality was his heart. He was both charismatic and a force of nature. If he ever told you that he loved you he truly meant it. He accepted Jesus as a teenager and at 16 years old came to believe that there are no coincidences in this world. He would often say, “God’s got a reason” which he believed wholeheartedly. He was a lifelong member of the Pennsboro Methodist Church.

In high school Rannie was President of his senior class and an athlete playing football, basketball, and baseball. He was a proud member of the 1951 undefeated Pennsboro High School football team. He went on to play baseball for both Marietta College and Glenville State College and was listed as All WVIAC ShortStop while at Glenville. His college was cut short due to enlisting in the US Army. After basic training he was sent to Europe; spending most of his time in France and Germany. Upon his honorable discharge from the military, he returned to his beloved Pennsboro and went into the family automobile business with his father. He owned and operated Allen’s Pontiac, Buick & GMC, Inc. It was the longest continuously operating automobile dealership in Ritchie County history and Rannie was thrilled when his son Patrick later joined him in the business in 1988.

Shortly after returning from military service and vowing to not get married until he was at least in his 30s, Rannie met the love of his life Mary Jane Park, and they would be married within a year. After getting married he became even more involved in the community and surrounding area. He was a 60+ years member of the Harmony Lodge # 59 in Pennsboro, a member of Grand Chapter Royal Arch Masons of West Virginia Jerusalem # 3 in Parkersburg, WV, Calvary Commandry # 3 Knights Templar (formerly Pennsboro Commandry # 20), he was a member of Nemesis Shriners in Parkersburg, WV, former member Royal Order of Jesters Court 156 in Parkersburg, WV, past member of both the Parkersburg Elks and Parkersburg Moose Lodge. Rannie served as a past member of the Pennsboro City Council, Past President of the Pennsboro Lions Club, charter member and past President of the Pennsboro High School Athletic Boosters Club, and past President of Pennsboro Businessmen Association. He was an avid West Virginia University sports fan and was a charter member of the WVU 100 Club to raise scholarship money for Mountaineer student-athletes. Rannie was a prolific golfer with numerous golf achievements to his credit. He was a charter member and past Club Champion at Par Mar Pines Golf Club (now Golf Club of WV), charter member and past Club Champion at Oxbow Golf Club in Belpre, OH, past Club Champion at Parkersburg Country Club, and he shot his age or better over 1,000 times. During his golf career, he had 8 holes-in-one; 1st was hole #4 at Oxbow, 2nd on hole #12 at Lakeview Country Club in Morgantown, WV where he won a car for the feat, 3rd and 4th were at Parkersburg Country Club on holes #9 and #11, 5th and 6th at Woodridge Golf Club on holes #16 and#3, and finally his 7 th and 8 th holes-in-one were also at Woodridge on hole #16. Two of these holes-in-one, his second and third, came in the same week. Additional golf highlights include winning the Sour Mash Tournament at Parkersburg Country Club and in the 1960′s he played many times and once won the Perry Como Pro-Am Golf Tournament in Florida.

Rannie was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Jane Park Allen in October 2017, and his parents George and Nell Allen. He is survived by three children: Sabrina (Steve) Ehle of Williamstown, WV, Tami(John) Bingaman of McKinney, TX, and Patrick (Tina) Allen of Pennsboro, WV, four grandchildren: Logan(Alyssa) Bingaman of Dallas, TX, Baylee Bingaman of McKinney, TX, Emma (John) Bowling of Reston, VA, and Riley (Brooke) Allen of Dallas, TX, his sister Patsy Strouse of Columbus, OH and many dear friends that he considered family; including his Woodridge Golf Club golfing buddies.

Visitation will be 3pm to 7pm Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 and from 12pm to 1pm prior to the service. Service will be at 1pm on Wednesday, May 31st , 2023 at McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV.

Burial will be in Mount Harmony Cemetery in Pennsboro, WV with Masonic Rites.

In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to promote junior golf in the state of West Virginia: First Tee – West Virginia, 1 Francis Jordan Way, Charleston, WV 25302 or online at: www.FIRSTTEEWESTVIRGINIA.ORG/DONATE

