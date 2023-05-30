Obituary: Cook, Russ

Russ Cook, 72, of Vincent, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 26, 2023.

He was born on September 27, 1951 and he was the son of the late Fannie Seckman.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Teresa Morrison Cook, daughter Amie, grandchildren Ella & Cale.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to our neighbor, Dunham & Barlow Squads and the Belpre ER Staff for their care and kindness.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

