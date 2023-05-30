Obituary: Davis, Deloris Faye Coe

Deloris Faye Coe Davis, 85, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023 at her residence. She was born May 31, 1937 in Calhoun County, WV, a daughter of the late Sherwood L. Coe and Nellie Husk Hughes.

Deloris retired from Public Debt after 34 years of service, and she had previously worked at Viscose and O’ Ames.

Deloris is survived by a daughter, Vicki Sue Davis, of Parkersburg, WV; a brother, Willis Hughes, of Vienna, WV; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Hughes, of Mineral Wells, WV; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Deloris was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Davis; a sister-in-law, Diane Hughes; three brothers, Lewis Hughes, Robert L. Coe, and Roger L. Coe.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 2, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the funeral home.

