Obituary: Davis, Katie I.

Katie I. Davis, 102, formerly of Parkersburg, WV died May 25, 2023 at the Elkins Rehabilitation Care Center; having lived in Buckhannon, WV with her daughter for the last six years. She was born on January 6, 1921, in Leon, WV, a daughter of the late Robert Glenn King and Lena Leota (Coast) King.

Katie grew up on a farm in Mason County, WV. She worked as a homemaker and a nurse. She loved gardening, sewing, crocheting, and cooking for family and friends. She was also a beloved member of the Mount Herman United Methodist Church in Buckhannon, WV and then the Parkview United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, WV.

Katie is survived by her daughter, Cora “Ann” Heck and husband Elmer of Buckhannon WV; her granddaughter, Dr. Kelly Goheen and husband Craig of Gainesville, FL; sister, Rosalie Rogers of Glenn Arm, MD; sister, Betty Coleman of Plain City, OH; and son-in-law, Stephen Gainer of Parkersburg, WV. She also has several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Harrison Rice, Jr.; second husband, Conrad Leroy Davis; youngest daughter, Janet Raye (Rice) Gainer; four sisters, Margaret Louise Smith, Lucy Louise Finely, Iva Pearl Campbell and Helen Mae “Dolly” Shinn; two brothers Clifford George King and Robert King ; and one half-brother Harold King.

Services will be Friday, June 2, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg with Reverend Raymond Maleke officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 5-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Katie’s memory to Parkview United Methodist Church located at 2210 Fairview Ave. Parkersburg, WV 26101.

