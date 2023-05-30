Obituary: DeGori, Brenda Charlene

Brenda Charlene DeGori (Reed), 75, died peacefully at the Ohio State James Center in Ohio, Saturday, May 27, 2023 following a courageous battle with cancer. Brenda was born September 2, 1947 in Marietta, Ohio followed by a long stint in Maryland from 1969-2006 as both a teacher and cheerleading coach/advisor before moving back to Marietta. Brenda graduated from Newport High School in 1965 and was a co-valedictorian. She received an academic scholarship and later a Bachelor’s Degree from Salem College in West Virginia in 1969 and a Master’s Degree from Loyola College in Maryland in 1980.

She participated in numerous activities throughout her 75 years. She received the Washington County Education Scholarship for those planning to be a teacher. She received an academic scholarship and excelled as a student at Salem College while graduating cum laude. She was selected in the Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities with the love of her life, Domenic. She taught High School English most of her time in Maryland and was coordinator of the IB program. She received a Who Who’s award among American Teachers. She was a cheerleading coach at Kenwood and was very instrumental in bringing it from an activity to a sport. The Cheerleading Coach of the Year in Maryland was named in her honor. She raised two loving sons, Robert, who served proudly in the US Army for 24 years, and Mark, who graduated with a degree at Washington State Community College. She was a proud Mom in escorting them to watching them perform in numerous activities when they were younger. She was extremely proud of her Grandson Noah’s academic success in college, building his career and starting his life. She loved to travel during the summers with Noah, with their most memorable trip being a tour of Italy. She never missed a moment to travel to see the world with her family, especially going to places like Greece, England, Alaska, and Hawaii. She also did a lot of volunteer work at Marietta Memorial Hospital, People’s Bank Theatre, and the Poll Stations during election time. Her favorite enjoyments in life were making Halloween costumes and birthday cakes for her sons and grandson.

Proceeding her in death were her parents Robert and Marjorie (Hendershot) Reed of Marietta, Ohio, brother-in-law Mike DeGori of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, and son Mark (Melissa)DeGori of Sewickley, Pennsylvania. Mom really missed Mark after his passing in 2020. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her husband of 53 years Domenic DeGori of Marietta, Ohio; son Robert (Linda) DeGori of Aberdeen, Maryland; grandson Noah (Ashley) DeGori of Nashville, Tennessee; beloved brother David (Jenny) Reed of Marietta, Ohio; beloved sister-in-law Sara DeGori of Sewickley, Pennsylvania; First Cousin Betty Lou Erb of Akron, Ohio, and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends and family from Marietta, Ohio; Salem, West Virginia; Sewickley, Pennsylvania; and Baltimore, Maryland.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Marietta Memorial Hospital and the Oncologist/ICU Staff at the James Center.

As per her request, she will be cremated. There will be a Funeral Mass in her name at Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023. The family will have a celebration of life on September 2, 2023 from 12-2 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples. Arrangements are made by Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, all charitable gifts should be made to the James Cancer Center at Ohio State University, Lung Cancer Research, in honor of Brenda DeGori. Donations can be sent to 460 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH, 43210.

