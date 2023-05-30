Obituary: Ferrell, Levi Jordan

Levi Jordan Ferrell
Levi Jordan Ferrell(None)
By Alex Semancik
May. 30, 2023
Levi Jordan Ferrell, 29, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023. He was the son of Christie Ferrell and the late Albert Ferrell. Following graduation from high school, he worked as a laborer.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Aeradelle Lott.

He is survived by his mother Christie Ferrell, his children Caspian L. Ferrell and Elijah L. Ferrell, bother Lucas J. Ferrell and his grandmother Bonnie Riffle.

Visitation will be held June 23, 2023, at Faith Gospel Church, 1228 Lost Pavement Road, Parkersburg, WV, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a celebration of life, officiated by Jason Poling. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Ferrell family with arrangements.

