Obituary: Haught, Denzil L.

Denzil L. Haught
Denzil L. Haught(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Denzil L. Haught, 84, of Little Hocking, OH died May 26, 2023 at the Ohio State University East Hospital.  He was born December 27, 1938 in Beatrice, WV a son of the late Joshua and Thelma Deem Haught.

Denzil retired from DuPont after 35 years of service and was a 1957 graduate of Harrisville High School.  He was an avid Ohio State University fan and loved NASCAR, boxing and dirt track racing.

He is survived by his wife, Dinah Evans Haught; two children, Tana Kevak and her husband Dr. Rudy Kevak of Palestine, WV, Malcom Haught and his wife Linda of Fleming, OH; three step-children, Robbie Evans and his wife Josie of Mineral Wells, Kim McClead and her husband, Sam of Mineral Wells, Dr. Kim Warren and her husband Dr. Ross Warren of Bellbrook, OH; three grandchildren, Ryan, Kirsten and Jon; seven step-grandchildren, Tyler, Coleman, Cecily, Samantha, Tiffany, McKenzie, Harrison; four great grandchildren, Bailey, Olivia, Sophia, Claira; five step-great grandchildren, Lanna, Mason, Scarlet, Ryder, and Samson; one brother, Ronald Haught and also the mother of his children, Shirley Haught.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Carrol, Wilbur, Lois, Josephine “Joe” and Gertrude “Sissy”.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be sent in Denzil’s memory to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be sent to www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds the public of the dangers of UTV’s
Body found in creek in Gallipolis, Ohio
Body found in southeast Ohio; name released
There will be food, wine, and beer vendors as well as live music at the event.
Taste of Parkersburg is coming back this weekend
Memorial Day car show in Belpre postponed
Memorial Day car show in Belpre postponed
This year, the pool has extended hours on Monday and Wednesday,
Parkersburg’s City Park Pool opened over the weekend

Latest News

James Manuel Stidham
Obituary: Stidham, James Manuel
Brenda Charlene DeGori (Reed)
Obituary: DeGori, Brenda Charlene
Obituary: Platt, Elizabeth Ann
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Pittman, Russell W.