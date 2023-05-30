Obituary: Haught, Denzil L.

Denzil L. Haught, 84, of Little Hocking, OH died May 26, 2023 at the Ohio State University East Hospital. He was born December 27, 1938 in Beatrice, WV a son of the late Joshua and Thelma Deem Haught.

Denzil retired from DuPont after 35 years of service and was a 1957 graduate of Harrisville High School. He was an avid Ohio State University fan and loved NASCAR, boxing and dirt track racing.

He is survived by his wife, Dinah Evans Haught; two children, Tana Kevak and her husband Dr. Rudy Kevak of Palestine, WV, Malcom Haught and his wife Linda of Fleming, OH; three step-children, Robbie Evans and his wife Josie of Mineral Wells, Kim McClead and her husband, Sam of Mineral Wells, Dr. Kim Warren and her husband Dr. Ross Warren of Bellbrook, OH; three grandchildren, Ryan, Kirsten and Jon; seven step-grandchildren, Tyler, Coleman, Cecily, Samantha, Tiffany, McKenzie, Harrison; four great grandchildren, Bailey, Olivia, Sophia, Claira; five step-great grandchildren, Lanna, Mason, Scarlet, Ryder, and Samson; one brother, Ronald Haught and also the mother of his children, Shirley Haught.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Carrol, Wilbur, Lois, Josephine “Joe” and Gertrude “Sissy”.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be sent in Denzil’s memory to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be sent to www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.