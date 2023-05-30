Obituary: Henderson, Sue Hickman McGee Shewalter

Sue Hickman McGee Shewalter Henderson, 82, of Belpre, passed away Friday May 26, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was born November 12, 1940 in Belpre, a daughter of the late Geraldine McGee.

Sue worked as an accountant for many years and was a member of the Belpre American Legion 495 Auxiliary.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Henderson; one daughter, Pamela Smith; two sons, Kelly J Shewalter and Jason B. Shewalter; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Judith Ann Myers.

Per the family’s request, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Henderson Family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.