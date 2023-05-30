Obituary: Henderson, Sue Hickman McGee Shewalter

Sue Hickman McGee Shewalter Henderson
Sue Hickman McGee Shewalter Henderson(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sue Hickman McGee Shewalter Henderson, 82, of Belpre, passed away Friday May 26, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was born November 12, 1940 in Belpre, a daughter of the late Geraldine McGee.

Sue worked as an accountant for many years and was a member of the Belpre American Legion 495 Auxiliary.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Henderson; one daughter, Pamela Smith; two sons, Kelly J Shewalter and Jason B. Shewalter; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Judith Ann Myers.

Per the family’s request, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Henderson Family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds the public of the dangers of UTV’s
Body found in creek in Gallipolis, Ohio
Body found in southeast Ohio
There will be food, wine, and beer vendors as well as live music at the event.
Taste of Parkersburg is coming back this weekend
Memorial Day car show in Belpre postponed
Memorial Day car show in Belpre postponed
This year, the pool has extended hours on Monday and Wednesday,
Parkersburg’s City Park Pool opened over the weekend

Latest News

Katie I. Davis
Obituary: Davis, Katie I.
Carolene “Kay” Ellison Yeater
Obituary: Yeater, Carolene Ellison
Obituary: Hupp, Pamala
Judith R. Waters
Obituary: Waters, Judith R.
George R. Allen
Obituary: Allen, George R.