Obituary: Hupp, Pamala

May. 30, 2023
Pamala Hupp, 74, of Williamstown, WV passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 17, 1949 in Huntington, WV a daughter of the late Jennings and Betty Whitt Adkins.

Pam spent 20+ years employed at Singer Sheet Metal in Parkersburg and retired from Twin Rivers Construction in Devola, OH. She was a big WVU and Steelers fan, and enjoyed reading, getting together with her family, and especially loved her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by two sisters, Martha Hohman and the late Bill Hohman of Williamstown, WV; Anita Harlan (Garry) of New Martinsville; nieces and nephews, Angela Dent, Jason Dent, Heather Allen, Holly Harlan, Matt Adkins, Seth Adkins, Jenna Hohman; a sister-in-law, Colleen Adkins of Quaker City, OH; a brother-in-law, Thomas Dent of Parkersburg; and a very large extended family who will miss her dearly.

In addition to her parents, Pam is preceded in death by a sister, Jeanie Dent; a brother, Jeffrey Adkins; and a nephew, Jordan Adkins.

There will be no public services at this time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family.

