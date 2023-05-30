Obituary: Platt, Elizabeth Ann

Elizabeth Ann Platt, 71, of Harrisville died May 29, 2023 at her residence.

She was born April 25, 1952 at Gambrills, MD, the daughter of the late Walter Marsh and Mildred Eileen Simpson.

Ann worked as a seamstress at Economy Industries and Hodge Apparel, Harrisville, Harrisville Head Start as a cook and retired from McDonalds in Ellenboro. She was a member of Harrisville Church of Christ. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and spending time with her grandchildren and was a Ham Radio Operator.

She is survived by her husband, Charles W. Platt; son, Richard Platt (Kathy) of Harrisville and daughter, Lori Collins (Patrick) of Harrisville; siblings, Christine Bindley of AL, Robert Britton of Villages, FL, Leslie Britton of Rockford IL, Berry Britton of Ocala, FL, Fred Gerstenmaier of Summerfield, FL, Sara “Sally” Gerstenmaier of Belview FL; grandchildren, Mason Storm Platt, Morgan Mackenzie Platt, Emma Grace McDonald, Holden Kade McDonald, Sophia Taryn McDonald, Levi Cole Platt and special grandchildren Leeam Barnes; and great-granddaughter, Marley June Platt.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Jill Pike and Glenna Jacobs and brother, Jack Britton.

Funeral services will be held at 7 PM, Friday, June 2, 2023 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Evangelist Luke Weekley officiating. Friends may visit at the funeral home Friday from 5-7 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.