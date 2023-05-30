Obituary: Rice, Michael Lee

Michael Lee Rice, 71, of Marietta, peacefully passed away Monday, May 22, 2023 at home surrounded by family after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born September 30, 1951, a son of Robert (Red) and Margaret (Peg) Boston Rice in Wheeling , WV and raised in Sistersville.

Mike retired from Solvay Advanced Polymers as Lab Technician. He was past owner of Mike’s Sport Bar and Mr. Pizza in St. Mary’s and Parkersburg, WV. Although cut short, Mike fulfilled his dream of retiring to fish from his dock and boat on the Gulf in Port Charlotte, Florida.

During the Vietnam campaign, Mike served in the U. S. Navy. He was a 1969 graduate of Sistersville High School and held an Associate in Science degree from Parkersburg Community College as well as several certificates from Marietta College.

Mike was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball, football, tennis, golf, cycling, listening to music and helping others. He loved spending time with his family and multitude of friends. He was a friend to many, stranger to none.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Brenda Rice, niece Rachel Taylor and in-laws Jack and Donna Cline.

He is survived by his wife, Beth of 23 years; children: LeeAnn Poling (Chris Ullman, Jr.), Brandon Haas (Savannah), Lauren Haas (Garrett), Lyndsey Haas (Adam), Matthew Argabright (Dava); grandchildren: Soren, Rylee, Braelyn, Beau, Palmer and Emslee; brothers, Jack (Donna) and Gene (Diane); sisters, Beverly Taylor (Jim Lubic) and Becky Hayes (Mike), brother-in-law Mike Cline (Michelle) and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express special thanks to Hospice during this difficult time.

Mike’s family will greet friends on Thursday (June 1) from 5 to 7 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Putnam Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com

