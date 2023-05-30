Obituary: Thomas, Larry Alden

Larry Alden Thomas, 81 of Parkersburg WV passed peacefully on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Larry was born in Gay, Jackson County, West Virginia a son to the late William E. and Crystal Price Thomas. Larry was a proud graduate of Ripley High School in 1958.

Larry retired from Kaiser Aluminum. However, Larry was notably a non-denominational minister of several Jackson County churches. He was a faithful Minister and Christian until his passing, an active member of the Gospel Tabernacle in Parkersburg. Larry enjoyed cars, hunting, fishing, farmwork, and creating beautiful pieces of woodwork. He loved his family dearly. He was known for his quick wit and humor. Larry loved to connect to others through God. He had a genuine smile and it put others at ease. Larry loved music, playing the guitar and harmonica. He would sing joyfully to the Lord and lead others to God by example and out of pure joy. He was approachable and steadfast, a rock for many to lean on during difficult and good times. Larry surely embodied his favorite Psalm 100 and entered the Lord’s gates with thanksgiving and praise for God.

Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Julia Layman Thomas, his daughter Janelle Thomas (Heidi), granddaughter Kensi, his son Richard Thomas (Shannon), sister Joyce Mangus (Delmus), brother Forrest Thomas (Shirley). He also leaves behind three grandchildren: Connor, Ethan, and Kensi Thomas along with nieces: Jeanette Mangus and Kristina Whiteaker (Ned), nephew Michael Thomas (Shelly) and four great nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Rebecca Mangus.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday 11AM at the Gospel Tabernacle, 2620 14th Ave, Parkersburg with Pastors Wayne Boone and Phil Howerton officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday 5-7pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg and one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon’s International P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

