Obituary: Waters, Judith R.

Judith R. “Judy” Waters, 81 of Parkersburg, WV. passed away on May 25, 2023 surrounded by her family and entered in to her heavenly home.

She was born in Parkersburg, WV. December 6, 1941 the daughter of the late Leonard “Buck” and Hilda “Jackie” Cantwell Craven.

She was a 1959 graduate of Parkersburg High School and had worked for many years as a Technical Secretary with Kelly Services working in several Plants in the Mid-Ohio Valley including E. I. DuPont.She was a member of the North Parkersburg Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess and also worked with the Friendship Kitchen and was well thought of and respected. She was a wonderful cook and loved to cook for her family and friends and her home was always open to the neighborhood children and she was known as the “Neighborhood Mom”. She was trustworthy, organized, caring and empathetic to anyone who was hurting, your pain was her pain, she loved with all of her heart. She loved the ocean and being at the beach.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ronald Lee Waters of Parkersburg, WV. Her children, Dean Waters (Susie) of Parkersburg, Jennifer Smith (John) of Marietta and Jason Waters (Michelle) of Parkersburg. Her grandchildren, Nicole Buck (Keith), Casey Brunetti (Zach), Luke Waters (Hannah), Jordan Waters (Quinn Doyle) and Parker Waters. Her great grandchildren, Aiden, Norah, Orson, Alex, Declan, Winry and Hudson. One brother, Dennis Craven (Maralu) of Mt. Dora, FL.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Todd Anthony Waters; One sister, Elaine Craven and one brother, Jim Craven.

A service of remembering and celebration will be Wednesday at 4:00pm at the Friendship Kitchen at 31st Street and Emerson Avenue in Parkersburg.

The family would like to express their thanks to Amedysis Hospice for the wonderful care given to Judy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation 10440 Little Patuxent Parkway Suite 300 Columbia, MD. 21044 or the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17 Chicago, IL 60601.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

