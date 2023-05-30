Obituary: Yeater, Carolene Ellison

On the morning of May 26, 2023, Carolene “Kay” Ellison Yeater entered the gates of Heaven where she was reunited with the love of her life, Lawrence. She was also welcomed by her parents Charles Ellison and her mother Delphia Sears Ellison as well as her siblings James Ellison, Charles Ellison, and Norma Jean Graves.

Carolene was born on December 28, 1942 and was one of 8 Ellison children. She was raised on the South side of Parkersburg and attended PHS.

Carolene was a devoted Christian, wife, mother to Tim, Cyndia, and Larry, and grandmother to Dakota, Ashlee, Austin, Isaiah, and Ellie Marie.

Carolene enjoyed homemaking. She kept an impeccable home and enjoyed sewing. She was an avid reader often consuming 2 to 3 books a week. She also loved bluegrass music and gospel sings, but her most favorite was spending time with her siblings and watching her grandchildren’s activities.

Carolene is survived by her children, grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren as well as siblings June Patterson, Mick (Bonnie) Ellison, Susie (Roger) Ashley, and Charlotte Bunner.

In the last month of Carolene’s life, she lived with her son Larry and was cared for by hospice nurses Jen, Shelby, and Tammy, as well as her caregiver, Lori.

Per her request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department in her honor.

Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg have been entrusted with the arrangements.

