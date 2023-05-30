Parkersburg’s City Park Pool opened over the weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg’s City Park Pool and splash pad opened over the weekend.

According to a manager at the pool, Memorial Day was packed. He told WTAP that the pool brings the community together in the summer and that people have been excited to come back.

“When we had opening on Saturday, we had a line all the way down to the end of the sidewalk onto the road so you could tell people are definitely amped to get back in here,” he said.

This year, the pool has extended hours on Monday and Wednesday, remaining open until 8pm instead of 6pm.

The pool has water aerobics classes on Monday and Wednesday as well as an aqua zumba class on Saturday.

For more information on the swimming pool, season passes, and rentals, call 304-424-8572.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.