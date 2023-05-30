Parkersburg’s City Park Pool opened over the weekend

This year, the pool has extended hours on Monday and Wednesday,
This year, the pool has extended hours on Monday and Wednesday,(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg’s City Park Pool and splash pad opened over the weekend.

According to a manager at the pool, Memorial Day was packed. He told WTAP that the pool brings the community together in the summer and that people have been excited to come back.

“When we had opening on Saturday, we had a line all the way down to the end of the sidewalk onto the road so you could tell people are definitely amped to get back in here,” he said.

This year, the pool has extended hours on Monday and Wednesday, remaining open until 8pm instead of 6pm.

The pool has water aerobics classes on Monday and Wednesday as well as an aqua zumba class on Saturday.

For more information on the swimming pool, season passes, and rentals, call 304-424-8572.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladnalene Bell, a mother of six, was surrounded by family and friends for her 105th birthday...
Walker woman celebrates her 105th birthday
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds the public of the dangers of UTV’s
The event is considered the largest motorcycle event in Southeastern Ohio.
Meigs Memorial Run returns for 38th year
Lovie Lois (Kidder) Cheuvront
Obituary: Cheuvront, Lovie Lois
New Point Park trail in the works
West Virginia will create an addition to the Point Park trail

Latest News

There will be food, wine, and beer vendors as well as live music at the event.
Taste of Parkersburg is coming back this weekend
Memorial Day car show in Belpre postponed
Memorial Day car show in Belpre postponed
Supreme Court rules to strip back clean water regulations
Supreme Court rules to strip back clean water regulations
Body found in southeast Ohio
Body found in southeast Ohio