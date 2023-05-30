Police say multiple people shot near beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida

Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Hollywood, Florida.
Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Hollywood, Florida.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police are responding to a shooting near the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida.

Videos posted on Twitter Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured or what their conditions were.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles (17 kilometers) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.

