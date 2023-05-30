Taste of Parkersburg is coming back this weekend

There will be food, wine, and beer vendors as well as live music at the event.
By Laura Bowen
May. 29, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Taste of Parkersburg is coming back for its 16th year this weekend.

Downtown PKB’s Amanda Stevens said you can expect live bands, 16 food vendors, about 19 wine vendors, and three beer trucks.

There will be QR codes on signs throughout the event that you can scan to look at menus.

Stevens said this year you don’t have to have coupons to buy from food vendors. They’ll accept cash and some will accept cards.

Taste of Parkersburg has become a staple of the Mid-Ohio Valley. Stevens said she calls it “the unofficial kick off to summer.”

“I do think that it’s become a tradition to a lot of people and it’s a time that - it’s a time of the year that - it may be the only time of year that they see certain friends and I also think it’s nice because we feature local restaurants,” she said.

All vendors are local, according to Stevens.

Taste of Parkersburg will be at Bicentennial Park this Saturday. It will last from 5pm until 11pm.

You can buy tickets in advance for $20 at the Blennerhassett Hotel during the week or online at downtownpkb.com. Tickets at the gate cost $25.

