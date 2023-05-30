A town hall to address veteran concerns in Parkersburg

The event will be at American Legion Post 15 June 1 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The meeting is open to the public.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center is hosting a Veteran town hall at American Legion Post 15 on Ohio Avenue.

The event is scheduled for June 1 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The VA states the goal is to provide an open forum for Veterans, their families, and beneficiaries to have their concerns addressed by senior VA officials. The meeting is open to the public.

The VA is also inviting Congressional stakeholders, Veteran service organizations, non-Governmental organizations, and other community partners.

