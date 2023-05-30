Two arrested in Athens County drug bust

James Michael Creamer, 53, of Athens, Ohio, and Sandra B. Petrey, 58, of Athens, Ohio
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – Two people have been arrested for trafficking narcotics in Athens County.

James Michael Creamer, 53, of Athens, Ohio, and Sandra B. Petrey, 58, of Athens, Ohio were both arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of cocaine.

Detectives and Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant for the suspects’ home on Rainbow Lake Road.

Law enforcement seized approximately three-quarters of a pound of suspected methamphetamine, a half-pound of cocaine, a fourth pound of psilocybin mushrooms, and more than $9,000 in cash, according to a statement from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives also collected numerous items believed to be stolen which had been used to purchase drugs from the suspects. All applicable items will be sent to the lab for testing.

Creamer and Petrey were being investigated by Athens County Sheriff’s Office Detectives assigned to the Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force.

Detectives identified the subjects based on complaints received from residents in the area and additional information obtained through other investigations.

Creamer and Petrey were arrested and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Requests for other charges will be submitted to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for grand jury review.

