Woman stabbed in Ravenswood, suspect arrested

By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) – A woman was stabbed while sleeping in her apartment in Ravenswood.

The stabbing occurred on the morning of Tuesday, May 30, 2023, on Joe Short Drive according to the Ravenswood Police Department.

Dylan T. Miller stabbed the victim several times in the neck and ran out the back of her apartment.

Miller was later spotted near railroad tracks behind the victim’s apartment and was arrested by law enforcement.

Miller is charged with attempted first-degree murder and is being housed in the South-Central Regional Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

The victim was transported to Jackson General Hospital and eventually life-flighted to CAMC General. The victim’s condition remains unknown at this time.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation and arrest.

