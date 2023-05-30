Wood County Library’s summer programs will have crafts and games for kids

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Library is in the midst of preparing programs for kids to check out this summer.

Programs start the week of June 5. This year’s summer programs center around the theme of “All Together Now,” according to Children’s Librarian Charley Jacobsen.

In keeping with the theme, the library events will focus on multiculturalism. Kids will make crafts and play games from different cultures around the world.

Jacobsen said she always looks forward to summer programs at the library. “The summer is my favorite time of year as a librarian,” she said. “It’s just so special to see kids come in and get so excited about reading and learning.”

Kids will also have the chance to earn prizes for visiting the library and checking out books.

Programs will be offered at all three of the library’s branches on Emerson Ave. and Blizzard Ave. in Parkersburg and in Williamstown. Interested people can register by visiting or calling their library. Program schedules can be found at the library’s website.

