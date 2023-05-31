The annual Wood County History Scavenger Hunt is coming up

An annual historical scavenger hunt is coming up.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Wood County History Scavenger Hunt is going to teach both kids and adults local history.

It starts at the Oakland Estate on 1131 7th Street and ends at the Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue.

Participants will find nine items at each location. Many of the items will be transportation-related. Library Genealogist Robin Yarzab said this goes along with the theme of James McNeil Stephenson. He was the father of much of the transportation in our area.

“He routed the Northwestern and Staunton Parkersburg turnpike as well as the railroads to Parkersburg and that’s what’s made us what we are today,” Yarzab said.

The event is free and will last from 10am to 7pm on June 12th through 15th. On June 16th and 17th, it will last from 10am to 4pm.

