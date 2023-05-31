Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A magistrate preliminary hearing for Ryan Gaston is being continued after the defendant’s attorney, Bill Merriman made the motion.

Gaston was arrested on March 7th for battery and assault of a disabled child.

The attorney cites a schedule conflict prior to the court proceeding according to magistrate Jody Purkey.

“Prior to the scheduling of the hearing we received a motion from his attorney, Mr. Bill Merriman in regards asking for continuance. The continuance was granted by me on the grounds that the attorney had a prior engagement,” Purkey said.

Magistrate Purkey says there will be a reset within 20 days of the day of continuance.

For more information on Gaston’s case, you can go to our website to find out more.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.