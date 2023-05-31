Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued

A new hearing date will be announced soon.
A new hearing date will be announced soon.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A magistrate preliminary hearing for Ryan Gaston is being continued after the defendant’s attorney, Bill Merriman made the motion.

Gaston was arrested on March 7th for battery and assault of a disabled child.

The attorney cites a schedule conflict prior to the court proceeding according to magistrate Jody Purkey.

“Prior to the scheduling of the hearing we received a motion from his attorney, Mr. Bill Merriman in regards asking for continuance. The continuance was granted by me on the grounds that the attorney had a prior engagement,” Purkey said.

Magistrate Purkey says there will be a reset within 20 days of the day of continuance.

For more information on Gaston’s case, you can go to our website to find out more.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Thomas Miller
Woman stabbed in Ravenswood, suspect arrested
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds the public of the dangers of UTV’s
Body found in creek in Gallipolis, Ohio
Body found in southeast Ohio; name released
Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
There will be food, wine, and beer vendors as well as live music at the event.
Taste of Parkersburg is coming back this weekend

Latest News

Tips for keeping kids safe from heat exhaustion
Tips for keeping kids safe from heat exhaustion
Quick care can make the difference with stroke
Quick care can make the difference with stroke
WVDOH District 3 open house
WVDOH District 3 held an open house to discuss projects
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued