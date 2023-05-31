Deputies accuse man of using Nintendo ‘Duck Hunt’ pistol to rob a business

David Joseph Dalesandro is accused of using a Nintendo light gun controller to rob a business.
David Joseph Dalesandro is accused of using a Nintendo light gun controller to rob a business.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was arrested after being accused of using a pistol-shaped controller from the 1980s Nintendo game “Duck Hunt” to rob a business, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 25-year-old David Joseph Dalesandro allegedly robbed a convenience store in the Charlotte area around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

He was wearing a mask, wig and hooded sweatshirt.

Dalesandro allegedly showed the clerk the fake gun, which had been painted, and took $300 from the register.

The painted 'Duck Hunt' gun used in a South Carolina robbery.
The painted 'Duck Hunt' gun used in a South Carolina robbery.(York County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said they found Dalesandro down the street and arrested him.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Thomas Miller
Woman stabbed in Ravenswood, suspect arrested
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds the public of the dangers of UTV’s
Body found in creek in Gallipolis, Ohio
Body found in southeast Ohio; name released
There will be food, wine, and beer vendors as well as live music at the event.
Taste of Parkersburg is coming back this weekend
This year, the pool has extended hours on Monday and Wednesday,
Parkersburg’s City Park Pool opened over the weekend

Latest News

2024 Accord sedans are displayed at a Honda dealership Friday, April 14, 2023, in Highlands...
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles and set tougher standards
FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.
1 person dead in power plant explosion in Texas
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are...
Oklahoma high court strikes down 2 abortion bans; procedure remains illegal in most cases
A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found across Arkansas state line, brother says