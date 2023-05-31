Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent

It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
By Phyllis Smith
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A musician from west virginia performed Tuesday night on America’s Got Talent season premiere.

Philip Bowen is from Montgomery, West Virginia. He has been playing the fiddle all his life and now he’s sharing his love of old-time music on AGT.

All four judges gave him a “yes” after his performance.

AGT airs at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays on WTAP if you want to follow his journey on the show.

AGT handed out the first-ever audience golden buzzer on Tuesday. The honor went to Mzansi youth choir. They performed a touching rendition of “It’s Okay” by late AGT season 16 singer Nightbirde.

She was from Zanesville, Ohio.

