New facility will be safe haven for kids entering foster care

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The building that was originally built for a forensic home is going to help children in need.

According to Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce the facilities will be a place for children to go while they await placement into foster care.

Mayor Joyce went on to mention that this will be the first facility like this for kids entering foster care in the state.

This will help kids adjust to the changes, and stay together with siblings according to Mayor Joyce.

“When you talk to the folks locally that work for CPS, it’s tough. It’s tough to get them placed. It’s tough to get them placed together if you have siblings, so siblings can stay together while they work through the foster care process, and they do their due diligence to keep those folks in a safe, calming environment for what is not to be a prolonged period of time, but while they get their foster situation set up,” said Mayor Joyce.

We reached out to West Virginia DHHR for information on the opening of the facility.

According to a representative, details around the opening can not be finalized until a provider for the facility is confirmed.

