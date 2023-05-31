Obituary: Covey, Jeffrey Michael

Jeffrey Michael Covey, age 65, died suddenly and unexpectedly from a cardiac event in Ocala, Florida on May 28, 2023. Jeff was born in Marietta, Ohio on January 11, 1958, to Donna (Sutton) Pugh and the late Dick Covey. Jeff attended Marietta High School and then honorably served his country in the United States Army for three years overseas and stateside before returning to Marietta where he worked for several decades at RJF International (formerly BFGoodrich).

Jeff was the proud father of Audrey (Scot) Caley of Pittsboro, Indiana, and Joshua (Lindsey) Covey of Scottsdale, Arizona. He was a loving grandfather to Lynlea, Samuel, and Luke Caley, Stella Covey, and he was excitedly anticipating his fifth grandchild on the way.

He faithfully served his Lord Jesus Christ throughout his adult life. As an advocate for the Gospel, he spoke in several churches, including two long-term preaching ministries with the Marietta Church of Christ in Marietta, Ohio and The Way Christian Church in Belleview, Florida. An avid student of Scripture, Jeff was loved and respected as a Bible teacher. His love and passion for Jesus was infectious and he led many to a deeper walk with Christ.

Jeff’s hobbies included spending time with his family and playing and watching basketball and football, especially the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Ohio State, and every team that his children and grandchildren played for. He enjoyed playing softball in his early years in church and recreational leagues. He loved to play games and cards, particularly hearts and poker.

In addition to his children and grandchildren, Jeff is survived by his mother Donna, siblings Garnie Hill, Dick Hill, and Cheryl Leslie, half-brothers Paul and Aaron Covey, stepsiblings Tom, Roger, and Shane Pugh, and many other loved family members. He was preceded in death by his brother Johnny, his father Dick, half-brother Howard, stepfather Pete Pugh, and many other loved family members.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Pinehurst Christian Church located at 20307 State Route 550, Marietta, OH 45750. Visitation will precede the funeral from 3-5 p.m. at the church. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to just be kind and help the next person that you see who is in need, such as a homeless person, a child in need, a veteran, or a victim of abuse. The family feels that would honor Jeff’s legacy as he was passionate about helping people in those situations, and we thank you in advance.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.