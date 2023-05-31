Obituary: Dobbins, Clarence “Jasper”

Clarence “Jasper” Dobbins, 59, of Marietta OH, gained his angel wings on May 25, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on February 24, 1964, in Braxton County, WV, the son of the late Clarence and Emogene Dobbins. Jasper was also preceded in death by his sister Carolyn Pauline Dobbins, brothers Ronald Leon Dobbins, Worthy Ray Dobbins and infant siblings, his infant son Charles and many aunts, Uncles and grandparents.

Jasper loved to fish and ride motorcycles. He loved spending time with his family and friends. His favorite place is by the river and loved working on cars. He had a heart of gold and everyone to him was family.

He is survived by his fiancee Pam Dello, his children Nathan Horton, Linda Myers, Jessica Ott and adopted son Denton Ivie, sisters Teresa Burrows (Fred), Pamela Rexroad (Larry), Ginamarie Dobbins, stepsister Jessica Parsons and brother Willard Dobbins, his grandchildren Adrianna, Joy, Kaitlyn Blosser, Cullen Joy, Devin Ott, Natasha Ott, Easton Ott-Bird and great granddaughter Amira Ott. His last surviving aunt Alice Brookover and many nieces, nephews and cousins, his friends George Lattea, Paula (Keith) Lent, Susie Horton and Heather Taylor.

The family will be having a private memorial event at a later time.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

