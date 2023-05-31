Obituary: Eden, Caroline Sue

Caroline Sue (Brandt) Eden, 79, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord May 29, 2023 at West Virginia University Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

She was born 03/23/1944 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Clarence Earl Brandt and Beulah Irene (Wine) Brandt.

Caroline was a member of the Williamstown Church of Christ and she loved yard sales, Gardening, and she loved all people.

She is survived by seven children, Debbie Deem (Rodger), Tom Eden (Ronda), Tim Eden, Tinika O’Dell (Charlie), Josh Eden, Chris Venham (Tia), and Samantha Stanley, Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents Caroline was preceded in death by husband Thomas Lewis Eden, two daughters, Shari Smith and Tonda Karr, two sisters-in-law, Roseann Forshey and Mel Brandt, and two brothers-in-law, Bud Eden and Dan Eden.

Memorial service will be Friday 3:00 PM at The Williamstown Church of Christ with Mike Kodrich officiating.  Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the church following the service.  Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

