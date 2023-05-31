Obituary: Greer, Deborah Stone

Deborah Stone Greer died May 29, 2023, in Concord N.C. She was born at Quonset Pt. Naval Air Station RI. in 1954. She grew up in Little Hocking, went to Warren High School, and graduated from Marietta High School in 1972. She moved to Orlando FL. & had her own Insurance Business.

Surviving are the love of her life, husband, Ron Greer, three sons, Bo(Tonya) Greer, Aaron (Leah) Greer, Michael (Pam) Greer  all of Concord. Grandchildren, Shelby, M.J., ZCh, Blake & Emily of Concord. Her mother, Bertha Stone.  Her brother John (Lucky)Stone & 2 sisters, Denise Stone (Bruce Mullinnix), Dawn Sundquist of Little Hocking. Aunt Sarah (Joe) Stephens, Marietta. Niece Lauren Modesitt, Marietta &  nephew James Sundquist, Little Hocking.  Preceding her in death, her dad, J.E. (Gene) Stone. Grandparents, Lester & Sarah Hatch & grandma Cora Stone. & nephew John Jobe Stone.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM at the Rockland Cemetery, Belpre, Ohio. Friends may call at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre on Saturday from 11:00 AM till 12:30 PM, on June 3, 2023. Washington Blvd. Belpre Oh. Pastor Bill Dunfee will be officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

