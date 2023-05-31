Obituary: Malone, Fredrick E. Jr.

Fredrick E. “Bo” Malone Jr. 56, of Marietta, OH., passed away Saturday May 27, 2023 at his residence. He was born November 2, 1966 in Ironton OH., to the late Fred and Jenny Bowman Malone. Bo graduated from Warren High School in 1986 and worked for Venezia Transport as a truck driver. He is survived by his sons, Bo Malone and Blake Malone, sisters Kathy Jacobs and Brenda Malone, nephew William Jacobs and a niece Whitney Jacobs. There will be a non alcohol celebration of life gathering on Saturday June 3rd, 2023 from 1-5 PM at the Marietta Elks Club, 414 Colegate Dr. Marietta, OH. Memorials may be made to Downs Syndrome Association, 510 E. N. Broadway, Columbus, OH., 43214. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

