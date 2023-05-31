Obituary: Pittman, Russell Wayne

By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Russell Wayne Pittman, 54, of Vincent, OH, passed away May 24, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born October 24, 1968 in Parkersburg, WV, the only son of the late Harvey Harry Pittman and Lola Jean Hardesty Pittman.

Russell was Christian by faith and enjoyed going to church with his mother.  He had worked in the furniture business for several years and most recently was self employed.

He is survived by his aunt Pearl Pittman of Williamstown and his beloved dog Skeeter.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

