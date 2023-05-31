Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Detectives of Parkersburg police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brian Bradley Wright.

Wright has a warrant for his arrest for felony grand larceny from an incident occurring in April of this year.

Parkersburg police say wright is reportedly homeless but believed to still be in the area.

If you see wright or know of his location call 911 immediately.

