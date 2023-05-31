Quick care can make the difference with stroke

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, every 40 seconds someone has a stroke. And every three minutes and 14 seconds, someone dies of stroke.

WVU Medicine at Camden Clark stroke neurologist, Dr. Muhammad Hussain said time is critical when treating a stroke.

“That’s why we make it important for people to understand that they need to come in right away and not wait to see the symptoms improve,” Dr. Hussain said. “So, the process is really fast. It happens within minutes. And if you get a CAT Scan that shows no bleeding and we suspect that the patient is having a stroke and they are eligible for the clot buster, then they will get it right away.”

A stroke will have serious impacts to the brain within hours and even minutes.

“Two million brain cells die every minute,” Dr. Hussain said. “And what that means is that for every hour that a stroke goes untreated, the brain will age for three-and-a-half years.”

Because of this crucial time to receive treatment, Camden Clark is prepared for when its stroke team gets a stroke alert.

The team is prepared with a neurologist, an E.R. physician and a radiologist.

“So, the patient would be triaged within minutes,” Dr. Hussain said.

This group is the only available team in the Mid-Ohio Valley to treat strokes.

“We are a joint-commissioned primary stroke center and the standard of care is as good as receiving stroke treatment at any stroke center in the country,” Dr. Hussain said.

Doctor Hussain said for people to remember the acronym “B.E.F.A.S.T.”

Which stands for balance – in case if you are off-balance or feel everything spinning. Eyes, for if you lose vision in one eye or have double vision. Face – for when you have a numbness of the face or what is commonly known as “droopy face.” Arms, which include arm or leg weakness or numbness. Speech, such as slurred speech or trouble understanding someone. And “Time is Brain.” Which means you need to go straight to the emergency room.

