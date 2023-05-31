West Virginia prepares for 2023 Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis football game

BACF WEST VIRGINIA
BACF WEST VIRGINIA(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The 2023 Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis football game is set to be played as West Virginia and Ohio will battle it out on the gridiron to help raise money and spread awareness in the battle against Cystic Fibrosis.

West Virginia fell to the Buckeyes last year, but still lead the all-time series between the two teams 15-12.

This year, the Mountaineers are coached by Doddridge County High School’s Bobby Burnside as they look to play for a good cause and take a victory over the scarlet and gray.

