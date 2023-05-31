W.Va. high school student-athletes allowed to make one-time transfers

The “high school transfer bill” is going through after being amended into House Bill 2820.
W.Va. Senate Bill looking to change eligibility rules for first-time high school transfers
W.Va. Senate Bill looking to change eligibility rules for first-time high school transfers(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia high school athletes are now able to transfer schools because of a new law in the state.

The policy for this was introduced by the state senate in January with Senate Bill 262 or what is commonly known as the “high school transfer bill.” This bill will allow for West Virginia high school student-athletes to be allowed a one-time transfer and keeping athletic eligibility.

The current rule is if a student-athlete transfers then they would take a year of ineligibility in their athletics.

Senate Bill 262 was combined with an original bill designed to expand athletic opportunities for hope scholarship recipients -- creating House Bill 2820.

The bill will be effective on June 9th and will become law without Governor Jim Justice’s signature.

For previous coverage on this bill, you can click the link below:

W.Va. Senate Bill looking to change eligibility rules for first-time high school transfers (wtap.com)

