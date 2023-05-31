W.Va. National Guard deployment to Southern Border authorized

West Virginia National Guard
West Virginia National Guard(West Virginia National Guard Facebook page)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – The deployment of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) to the U.S. Southern Border has been approved.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced this approval on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Up to 50 WVNG soldiers and airmen will be deployed to Texas for up to 30 days.

The personnel will be sent to Texas in August.

The National Guard will support Operation Lone Star as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The WVNG members will work alongside the Texas National Guard and Texas law enforcement partners to detect, deter, and interdict transnational criminal activity between points of entry, according to a statement from Governor Justice.

Governor Justice says the Soldiers and Airmen are all volunteers. No units are being mobilized for this support.

“In response to a letter requesting aid from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, I have approved the deployment of members of the West Virginia National Guard to help secure our border, reduce the flood of fentanyl, and combat the human trafficking crisis,” said Governor Justice.

