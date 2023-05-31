WVDOH District 3 held an open house to discuss projects

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Department of Highway held open houses state wide, including one in Parkersburg.

According to a press release from West Virginia Department of Transportation WVDOH’s District three held an open house with lawmakers on Tuesday.

This allowed District three Engineer Justin Smith and his team to share information on projects going on in the districts’ counties.

These projects include a widening project in Wood County, work on a bridge in Jackson County, and resurfacing in Pleasants, Ritchie, and Wirt Counties.

WVDOH District three also takes care of roads in Calhoun and Roane counties.

