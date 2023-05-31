WVDOH District 3 held an open house to discuss projects

WVDOH District 3 open house
WVDOH District 3 open house(WVDOT)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Department of Highway held open houses state wide, including one in Parkersburg.

According to a press release from West Virginia Department of Transportation WVDOH’s District three held an open house with lawmakers on Tuesday.

This allowed District three Engineer Justin Smith and his team to share information on projects going on in the districts’ counties.

These projects include a widening project in Wood County, work on a bridge in Jackson County, and resurfacing in Pleasants, Ritchie, and Wirt Counties.

WVDOH District three also takes care of roads in Calhoun and Roane counties.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Thomas Miller
Woman stabbed in Ravenswood, suspect arrested
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds the public of the dangers of UTV’s
Body found in creek in Gallipolis, Ohio
Body found in southeast Ohio; name released
Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
There will be food, wine, and beer vendors as well as live music at the event.
Taste of Parkersburg is coming back this weekend

Latest News

Tips for keeping kids safe from heat exhaustion
Tips for keeping kids safe from heat exhaustion
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued
Quick care can make the difference with stroke
Quick care can make the difference with stroke
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued