WVU-Parkersburg to host Teen Medical Explorers July 10-13

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg is bringing back a program for young students to get involved in healthcare.

The college is hosting its second annual “Teen Medical Explorers” program.

This program is for 20 children, ages 13 to 17, to get the chance of learning from medical professionals and getting the chance to use medical equipment, C.P.R. certification and see different occupations in the medical field.

WVU-Parkersburg nursing and health sciences dean, Kathy Frum said this program gives children the chance to be interested in healthcare work and help address the workforce shortage in this field.

“This is the age group where we have to get kids interested in what do they want to do? What do they want to be? I mean, they don’t know what they want to be, but if we keep showing them opportunities and opportunities that are local to get a good job and to have good benefits and things like that. Hopefully kids will stay around and take advantage of the educational resources we have at WVU-P,” Frum said.

For more information on how to sign up, you can click this link to find out more.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.