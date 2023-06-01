Actors Guild of Parkersburg prepares for upcoming season ahead of two final shows

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Actors Guild of Parkersburg is preparing for their upcoming season ahead of their two final shows.

The two final shows of the 2022/2023 season are “The Play that Goes Wrong” and Disney’s “Newsies”.

The actors guild will kick off next season with a show in September of this year. The actors guild is also home to a theatre youth program called guild builders.

Next season’s youth production will be “SpongeBob...The Musical”.

David Rexroad, president of the guild’s board of directors, said the program is a way for youth to learn life lessons on and off the stage.

“If kids are on stage and they learn this, it’s something they can take with them wherever they go. I didn’t work in theatre all of my life, I did other jobs, but the theatre really helps you. It helps you discuss things with people and communicate. It’s really a wonderful experience.”

Rexroad stated that new people are always welcome to join, whether they want to be an actor or a backstage assistant.

Additional information can be found HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.