AEP Ohio customers prepare for 28% electric bill increase

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Staying cool during the heat will become more expensive for American Electric Power customers in Ohio.

AEP Ohio announced in March that customers will see higher bills from June 2023 through May 2024 due to increased generation supply prices.

The increase comes out to a $198 monthly bill compared to $155 for a customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of energy a month, according to AEP Ohio estimates.

In Ohio, customers are free to choose who provides the generation supply portion of their electric service.

The Public Utility Commission of Ohio lets residents see how much electricity suppliers in the state will charge, with a price comparison tool called “Apples to Apples”.

David Brightbill, executive director of Washington-Morgan Community Action gave advice to local Ohioans concerned about the rising cost.

“If you are in an income bracket that’s lower, not necessarily the lowest but lower, and you are having trouble with your electric bill, give us a call and we’ll see what we can do. We can’t help everybody, and we will see what we can do.”

Customers who are part of a municipal aggregation, participate in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan, or shop in their individual capacity will not see this same increase, according to AEP Ohio.

