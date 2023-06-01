American Countess Riverboat visited Marietta

This was one of the first visits of the season
Made a stop in Marietta
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Riverboat days are underway in Marietta as the American Countess stopped for a visit.

The boat was docked along the Ohio River Levee so passengers on the American Countess could visit Marietta for the day.

Over the next several months the American Countess and American Heritage is scheduled to make several stops at Marietta as they take people on river cruises along the Ohio River.

If you were unable to see the American Countess this time, the next visit is currently scheduled for June 11th, but is subject to change.

To stay up to date on future riverboat visits you can look at Visit Marietta Ohio - Facebook.

