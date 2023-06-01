Arts and entertainment events happening June 1st-4th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley for June 1st through the 4th.
By Henry Grof
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, June 1st

  • American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee
  • Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
  • Friends of the Barlow Library Used Book Sale 9:00am - 1:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Walking Group 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Henderson Hall Experience 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Jason Crab 7:00 pm @ New Hope Baptist Church Rosemar Road
  • Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park

Friday, June 2nd

  • Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
  • Agriculture Training: Sustainable Gardening 10:00am - 12:00pm @ WVU-P
  • Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Marietta Branch Summer Reading Kickoff 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Clay Hand Building Frog Jars 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
  • First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Light and Healthy Lunch Cooking Class: Pesto Chicken 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Field of Flowers Finetime with Jesse 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Jesse Forrest playing 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Joshua Lee and The Nice Dream 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Gypsy River Band 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza

Saturday, June 3rd

  • Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
  • YMCA Mud Run 8:30am @ YMCA
  • Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Introduction to Bonsai Workshop 11:00am @ Scots Landscape Nursery
  • True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Painting with a Purpose- Fundraiser to rebuild from Hurricane Ian 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
  • Taste of Parkersburg 5:00pm - 11:00pm @ Bicentennial Park
  • Black Stone Cherry Band 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, June 4th

  • Introduction to Bonsai Workshop 11:00am @ Scots Landscape Nursery
  • Henderson Hall Victorian Tea 12:00pm @ Henderson Hall Plantation
  • Henderson Hall Victorian Tea 2:00pm @ Henderson Hall Plantation

