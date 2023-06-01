Arts and entertainment events happening June 1st-4th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, June 1st
- American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee
- Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
- Friends of the Barlow Library Used Book Sale 9:00am - 1:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Walking Group 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Henderson Hall Experience 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Jason Crab 7:00 pm @ New Hope Baptist Church Rosemar Road
- Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park
Friday, June 2nd
- Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
- Agriculture Training: Sustainable Gardening 10:00am - 12:00pm @ WVU-P
- Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Marietta Branch Summer Reading Kickoff 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Clay Hand Building Frog Jars 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
- First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- Light and Healthy Lunch Cooking Class: Pesto Chicken 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ The Changed Plate
- Field of Flowers Finetime with Jesse 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Jesse Forrest playing 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Joshua Lee and The Nice Dream 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Gypsy River Band 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza
Saturday, June 3rd
- Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
- YMCA Mud Run 8:30am @ YMCA
- Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Introduction to Bonsai Workshop 11:00am @ Scots Landscape Nursery
- True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Painting with a Purpose- Fundraiser to rebuild from Hurricane Ian 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
- Taste of Parkersburg 5:00pm - 11:00pm @ Bicentennial Park
- Black Stone Cherry Band 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, June 4th
- Introduction to Bonsai Workshop 11:00am @ Scots Landscape Nursery
- Henderson Hall Victorian Tea 12:00pm @ Henderson Hall Plantation
- Henderson Hall Victorian Tea 2:00pm @ Henderson Hall Plantation
