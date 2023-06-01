Boil water notice issued for Union Williams PSD

(MGN)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A boil water notice has been issued for Union Williams Public Service District (PSD).

The boil notice was issued on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The notice applies to Access Road 103- 1831, Sunny view Estates, Short Side Drive, Cardinal Lane, Mountaineer Mobile Home Park, and 92- 940 Williamstown Pike, including Sunshine Mountain.

The boil water notice was issued due to an emergency main leak, according to Union Williams PSD.

The public service district says residents should boil all water before usage due to a high probability of contamination.

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool down before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

For more information, please contact Union Williams PSD at 304-464-5121.

