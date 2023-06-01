Department of Justice files civil action against coal companies owned by Justice family

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United States Department of Justice is filing a lawsuit against Jay Justice, son of Governor Jim Justice (R - W.Va.)

The DOJ announced on Tuesday that they’ve filed a civil action against Justice and 13 coal companies he owns or operates. Justice took over control of the companies from his father after the latter was elected as governor.

The department is seeking to collect unpaid civil penalties assessed by the Department of the Interior Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement . . . as well as Abandoned Mine Land reclamation fees and audit debts.

During a briefing, Governor Justice characterized the civil action as a potential retaliation for his bid for Joe Manchin’s senate seat in 2024. “The Biden administration is aware of the fact that with a win for the US Senate and everything, we could very well flip the senate,” he said.

According to the action . . . Jay Justice and the 13 companies have failed to pay uncontested penalties incurred since 2018 due to over 100 violations under the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act.

The civil action requests that Jay Justice be fined over $1.4 million, with additional fees against each of the named companies.

